Queens Of Cannabis 420 Fundraiser

Event to educate the public on the uses and benefits of CBD. Pop-up shop and info booths at Nathan Phillips Square (100 Queen W). April 20 from 11 am-7 pm. Free.

Mini market and Gastro Pub, noon-7 pm (Secret Location to be announced on day of event).

DJ party & drag show from 5 pm-2 am at Church Street Garage Bar (477 Church). $15-$20.

See eventbrite.ca/o/queens-of-cannabis-17200479391 for attendance options and more info.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales are going to The 519. Attendees can also bring donations of non-perishable food items, which will be donated to Sistering.