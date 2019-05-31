Queer As German Folk: Perspectives On Stonewall 5.0 From Berlin To Toronto

The show focuses on the impact of Stonewall on the German LGBTIQ* movements, such as the black German movement or the history of the trans movement. Historical documents and archives are redefined as present-day objects by reproducing them on unusual media such as t-shirts, highlighting the experiential and activist character of these movements.

The core exhibition will be shown at Stackt container market (28 Bathurst), alongside an ancillary presentation at the Goethe-Institut Toronto. Jun 1-23, opening party with DJ Produzentin @ Stackt, 7-9 pm May 31. Free.

Presented in partnership with Stackt & The Arquives, who are adding new Toronto research to the project. www.goethe.de/toronto/events