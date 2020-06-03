Queer, Far, Wherever You Are

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Ongoing series of livestreams bringing queer content to the comfort of your home every Mon, Wed and Thur for music, drag, crafts, and more. 5 pm. Free. 

buddiesinbadtimes.com/show/queer-far-wherever-you-are

June 3 - Gabriel Dharmoo (Bijuriya)

June 4 - Carole Pope

June 8 - Cris Derksen

June 10 - Anais West and Sara Vickruck

June 11 - LAL

June 15 - Pree Rehal

Pride
Free
Community Events
