Ongoing series of livestreams bringing queer content to the comfort of your home every Mon, Wed and Thur for music, drag, crafts, and more. 5 pm. Free.

buddiesinbadtimes.com/show/queer-far-wherever-you-are

June 3 - Gabriel Dharmoo (Bijuriya)

June 4 - Carole Pope

June 8 - Cris Derksen

June 10 - Anais West and Sara Vickruck

June 11 - LAL

June 15 - Pree Rehal