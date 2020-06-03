Queer, Far, Wherever You Are
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Ongoing series of livestreams bringing queer content to the comfort of your home every Mon, Wed and Thur for music, drag, crafts, and more. 5 pm. Free.
buddiesinbadtimes.com/show/queer-far-wherever-you-are
June 3 - Gabriel Dharmoo (Bijuriya)
June 4 - Carole Pope
June 8 - Cris Derksen
June 10 - Anais West and Sara Vickruck
June 11 - LAL
June 15 - Pree Rehal
