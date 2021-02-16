NOW MagazineAll EventsQueer History Talk- Audre Lorde in Critical Times

Queer History Talk- Audre Lorde in Critical Times

Queer History Talk- Audre Lorde in Critical Times

by
18 18 people viewed this event.

Event by Amsterdam MuseumBlack Queer & Trans Resistance Netherlands and IHLIA LGBTI Heritage. Feb 18 at 2:30 pm. Free. https://www.facebook.com/events/143095464312380/

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-18 @ 02:30 PM to
2021-02-18 @ 04:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Virtual Event

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.