Queer Place, Queer Space: A Queer Youth Cabaret

This cabaret, a partnership between Soulpepper and Buddies, explores how young artists define queer spaces, whether through body, mind, physical space or community around them. These definitions of place have shifted over the last few months. While we are isolated, our identities are being constantly redefined by our new daily spaces: our homes, our walking trails, and Zoom performances with friends and strangers. 7 pm. Free. soulpepper.ca/online

buddiesinbadtimes.com/show/queer-place-queer-space