Queer Pride 2019

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario

Festival of queer theatre, comedy, cabaret, art, music & parties that showcases our community's unstoppable spirit. Highlights include travelling performance Switch: The Village; cabarets and shows by Pearle Harbour and Bilal Baig; comedy by Elvira Kurt and Chanty Marostica; the Butch Femme Salon drag show; The Youth/Elders Podcast Launch Party and much more. May 31-Jun 23. Pwyc-$50, some events free.

See buddiesinbadtimes.com/pride for details.

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario
