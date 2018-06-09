Queer Pride: Vag Halen: Heavy Leather Parking Lot

Vag Halen presents Heavy Leather Parking Lot - an ode to queer/dyke leather bars and tailgate parties (a la Heavy Metal Parking Lot). Joined by artists NYSSA, Dainty Smith, Roxanne Luchak, Axel Blows, andShane McKinnon, Vag Halen promises to bring the sweat, the sexxx and the queer rock n roll to Pride 2018. 9:30 pm. The Chamber. $15, adv $12.