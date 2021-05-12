QueerCab: Imagined Futures

Presented by Buddies in Bad Times Theatre. How do we build the world we want to exist in? Imagined Futures showcases a rich patchwork of possibilities, spanning a breadth of genres and perceptions. This work speaks to the beauty, complexity, fun and wisdom that goes into creating the multiplicitous visions of what queer futures can be. Do not fear, the future is queer!

May 22 at 7:30 pm ET. This Zoom event is hosted live by Nora Vision. Read on to find out more about the artists involved. ASL-interpretation provided by Denica Brown and Latasha Lennox, with captioning on the performances.

Please RSVP by clicking below – you’ll receive a day of reminder as well as the Zoom information. The zoom login will also be posted here on the day of the event.

