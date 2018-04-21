Queering Family Photography
Stephen Bulger Gallery 1356 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario
Queering Family Photography explores the critical work that queer, trans, and Two-Spirited family photos do in documenting and creating queer modes of intimacy and belonging. The show traces how queer, trans and Two-Spirited people draw on photography to stretch the frame of family to include queer kinships outside the heteronormative, nuclear family model. Apr 21-May 26. Free.
