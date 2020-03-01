Queerly Beloved Series

Program of 18 independent and influential films which have played an important role in shaping the history and narrative of queer cinema. Mar 1-31.

Sun March 1 – The Queen (1968, Frank Simon), 7 pm. Mon March 2 – Fox And His Friends (1975, Rainer Werner Fassbinder), 7:30 pm.

Tue March 3 – Zero Patience (1993, John Greyson), 6 pm. Wed March 4 – Bound (1996, Lana & Lilly Wachowski), 9 pm.

Wed, March 4- Wild Combination: A Portrait of Arthur Russell (2008). 9 pm.

Sunday, March 8 - Olivia (1951, Jacqueline Audry). 4 pm. Paris Is Burning (1990, Jennie Livingston). 7 pm.

Tuesday, March 10 - Drunktown's Finest (2014, Sydney Freeland). 6 pm.

Saturday, March 14 - Tomboy (2011, Céline Sciamma). 2 pm.

Sunday, March 15 - Different from the Others (1919, Richard Oswald). 8 pm.

Monday, March 16 - The Watermelon Woman (1996, Cheryl Dunye). 6 pm.

Wednesday, March 18 - Moonlight (2016, Barry Jenkins). 6 pm.

Thursday, March 19 - Knife & Heart (2018), and Equation to an Unknown (1980). 8:30 pm.

Monday, March 23 - Shortbus (2006, John Cameron Mitchell). 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, March 24 - Tangerine (2015, Sean Baker). 9 pm.

Tuesday, March 28 - Desert Hearts (1985, Donna Deitch). 2 pm.

Tuesday, March 31 - The Wedding Banquet (1993, Ang Lee).. 6 pm.

$14-$19.

More info and updated at paradiseonbloor.com