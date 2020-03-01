Queerly Beloved Series
Paradise Theatre 1006 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M2
Program of 18 independent and influential films which have played an important role in shaping the history and narrative of queer cinema. Mar 1-31.
Sun March 1 – The Queen (1968, Frank Simon), 7 pm. Mon March 2 – Fox And His Friends (1975, Rainer Werner Fassbinder), 7:30 pm.
Tue March 3 – Zero Patience (1993, John Greyson), 6 pm. Wed March 4 – Bound (1996, Lana & Lilly Wachowski), 9 pm.
Wed, March 4- Wild Combination: A Portrait of Arthur Russell (2008). 9 pm.
Sunday, March 8 - Olivia (1951, Jacqueline Audry). 4 pm. Paris Is Burning (1990, Jennie Livingston). 7 pm.
Tuesday, March 10 - Drunktown's Finest (2014, Sydney Freeland). 6 pm.
Saturday, March 14 - Tomboy (2011, Céline Sciamma). 2 pm.
Sunday, March 15 - Different from the Others (1919, Richard Oswald). 8 pm.
Monday, March 16 - The Watermelon Woman (1996, Cheryl Dunye). 6 pm.
Wednesday, March 18 - Moonlight (2016, Barry Jenkins). 6 pm.
Thursday, March 19 - Knife & Heart (2018), and Equation to an Unknown (1980). 8:30 pm.
Monday, March 23 - Shortbus (2006, John Cameron Mitchell). 7:30 pm.
Tuesday, March 24 - Tangerine (2015, Sean Baker). 9 pm.
Tuesday, March 28 - Desert Hearts (1985, Donna Deitch). 2 pm.
Tuesday, March 31 - The Wedding Banquet (1993, Ang Lee).. 6 pm.
$14-$19.
More info and updated at paradiseonbloor.com