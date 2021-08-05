COVID-19

Quiet Time

Soundstreams presents an online uniquely solitary listening experience of quiet, introspective composition and experimentation with solo voices including Robin Dann,.

Aug 5, 2021

Soundstreams presents an online uniquely solitary listening experience of quiet, introspective composition and experimentation with solo voices including Robin Dann, Allison Cameron and Matthew Pencer. Best experienced with good quality headphones or 3D speakers. Aug 19 at 9 pm. Donate what you can, $5-$25. Register https://soundstreams.kindful.com/e/quiettime

Additional Details

Date And Time
2021-08-19 @ 09:00 PM to
2021-08-19 @ 10:30 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

