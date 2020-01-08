Quizdamonium: Not Your Slightly Older Brother's Trivia Night

The Social Capital Theatre 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1

A classic trivia night infused with lots of fun twists and turns! General knowledge rounds paired with unique novelty rounds – riddles, puns, anagrams, arcane science, quotes, etc. Win prizes, beer, and of course, bragging rights. Second Wednesday of every month. 8 pm. Pwyc.

socap.ca

The Social Capital Theatre 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
Ongoing, Under $10
Community Events
