Quizdamonium: Not Your Slightly Older Brother's Trivia Night
A classic trivia night infused with lots of fun twists and turns! General knowledge rounds paired with unique novelty rounds – riddles, puns, anagrams, arcane science, quotes, etc. Win prizes, beer, and of course, bragging rights. Second Wednesday of every month. 8 pm. Pwyc.
The Social Capital Theatre 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
