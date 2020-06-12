R. Murray Schafer, Past And Future: Schafer's Labyrinth and Apocalypsis Part 2: Credo

A preview of Barbara Willis Sweete’s Schafer’s Labyrinth, a work-in-development which will eventually feature all of Schafer’s 13 String Quartets. Performed by Montreal’s Molinari Quartet, the film includes footage shot over 4 seasons at Schafer’s farm, choreography and animation developed from Schafer’s inimitable scores and drawings.

The short film will be followed by R. Murray Schafer’s theatrical oratorio Apocalypsis. Originally presented as the cornerstone of Luminato 2015. June 12 at 8:30 pm. Free.

luminatofestival.com/ Day-Two