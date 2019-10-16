ROMA XL Exhibition

RomaXL presents drawings by a selection of highly accomplished Waterloo graduates, completed during their Rome term, together with examples of their built work. This juxtaposition reveals unexpected influences of Roman architecture, landscape architecture and urban design on Canadian architects today. Sketches by Waterloo Architecture graduates Howard Sutcliffe, Alison Brooks and Lisa Rapoport completed during their respective Rome terms. Curated by Sascha Hastings. Oct 16-Nov 1.

