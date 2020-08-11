2020 Luso Virtual Volta

NOW MagazineAll Events2020 Luso Virtual Volta

Luso Canadian Charitable Society
11
Aug
-
31
Aug

by Luso Canadian Charitable Society
 
Luso Canadian Charitable Society presents an individual or team challenge to walk, run, cycle or ride to raise awareness and funds for adults living with physical and/or developmental disabilities.

Whether you’re a runner, walker, cyclist, motorcycle enthusiast, family or an individual supporter of any age, level of fitness or location around the world – anyone can participate and come together for this fun and worthwhile event. 

August 11-31, see website for details and to register.

 

2020-08-11 @ 12:00 AM to
2020-08-31 @ 11:30 PM
 

Anywhere
 

Online Event
 

Race or Endurance Event
 

Benefits
 
 
 

Virtual Event

Luso Canadian Charitable Society
Luso Canadian Charitable Society (Luso) is a community-based organization that supports families and adults, living with physical and/or developmental disabilities to reach their full potential. We work in partnership with the broader community to provide access to information, resources and programs that facilitate independence, growth and integration.

