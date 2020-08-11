2020 Luso Virtual Volta

Luso Canadian Charitable Society presents an individual or team challenge to walk, run, cycle or ride to raise awareness and funds for adults living with physical and/or developmental disabilities.
Whether you’re a runner, walker, cyclist, motorcycle enthusiast, family or an individual supporter of any age, level of fitness or location around the world – anyone can participate and come together for this fun and worthwhile event.
August 11-31, see website for details and to register.
