Join us for the 2021 VIRTUAL Toronto Carnival Run! Run/walk at any location, at your pace, outside or on a treadmill, alone or with a group of friends. Takes place Jul 24-Aug 23, 2021.

This annual event takes place in downtown Toronto one week before North America’s largest cultural parade, the Toronto Caribbean Carnival (formerly known as Caribana), along the same route. The event is in support of The Simunye Foundation.

You have the flexibility to run for fun and support our cause, while getting a finishers medal and swag. This race offers a 1K Kids run, 5K run/walk and 10K run/walk option.

torontocarnivalrun.com