Founded in 1987, Landmark Sport Group has a long history of hosting the GTA’s premier mass participation running events.The Mississauga Marathon has become one of Canada’s premier running events. We have created a unique experience for each and every participant of all ages and abilities while at the same time encouraging healthy, active lifestyles, community involvement and charitable giving. It is our mission to not only host world class events, but to promote healthy, sustainable lifestyles to GTA residents of all ages and abilities and implement fundraising programs that give back to the community.

The race weekend is one of the most popular multi-day running events in the Greater Toronto Area. A Boston Marathon qualifier and the fastest marathon in Canada, the Mississauga Marathon is entering its 19th year. A picturesque run, much of which is along the Lake Ontario Waterfront, it is a can’t miss event for GTA runners. We could not be more excited to bring back our first in person race since 2019, with the 19th edition of the Mississauga Marathon. The Mississauga Marathon takes place from April 29th – May 1st. We have a Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, and 2K.

Event Schedule:

April 29th: Health & Wellness Expo from 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM at Port Credit Memorial Arena

April 30th: Health & Wellness Expo from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM at Port Credit Memorial Arena Novo Nordisk “Hazel” 5K Start at 6:00 PM at Front Street North, north of the Port Credit Lighthouse. Cost: $60.00 10K Start at 6:30 PM at Lakeshore Rd, west of Johnson’s Lane. Cost: $75.00

May 1st: Half Marathon Start at 7:30 AM at Square One by Holt Renfrew. Cost: $105.00 Marathon Start at 7:30 AM at Square One by Holt Renfrew. Cost: $130.00 Family 2K Start at 1:30 PM at Hiawatha Park (Cumberland Dr & Hiawatha Parkway) Cost: $40.00