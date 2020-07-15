NOW MagazineAll EventsOntario Virtual Summer Triathlon

Ontario Virtual Summer Triathlon

Virtual Triathlon Team
15
Jul
-
30
Aug

Ontario Virtual Summer Triathlon

by Virtual Triathlon Team
 
182 people viewed this event.

Try and Tri! Choose your distance and complete 3 different activities. The activities you choose for your tri are completely up to you! Maybe you decide on a classic swim, bike and run; or perhaps you’re excited about a swim, row and walk – personalize your triathlon activities. Complete your virtual tri anytime between July 15 and August 30, 2020. Each triathlete will receive a t-shirt with their registration and will also be awarded with a personalized finisher certificate once the race is completed. Register online.

 

Date And Time

2020-07-15 @ 12:00 AM to
2020-08-30 @ 11:00 PM
 

Location

Anywhere in Ontario, Anywhere in Ontario
 

Venue

Virtual
 

Event Types

Race or Endurance Event
 

Event Category

Virtual Event
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

 

Share With Friends

Virtual Triathlon Team
Tri a Try! 

Comments are Closed.