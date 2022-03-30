Toronto Ice Breaker: A Collective Cold Plunge To Celebrate The City

CITY SHRED, social media’s largest fitness community, is partnering with Othership, Coach Chris Smits and Stay Unbounded to host Toronto Ice Breaker: The Largest Cold Plunge Lake Ontario has ever seen with 200+ Torontonians from the health and wellness community coming together THIS SATURDAY, April 2, 2022 to celebrate the end of winter, the resilience of the people of Toronto and the POWER OF COMMUNITY.

Be part of a memorable experience as we bring the city together to embody health and strength through the most EPIC cold plunge in Toronto’s history. This will be the largest cold dip in Lake Ontario with a demonstration of what we’re truly made of… coming out of a trying 2 years where the fitness + wellness industry was one of the hardest hit – with a monumental plunge facilitated by some of the world’s leading breathwork and cold exposure guides from Othership (NEW House of Transformation – Hot Sauna + Ice Baths at 425 Adelaide St. W.).

Never participated in cold therapy?

Now’s your chance – alongside your community and guided by the experts. Even if you’re not sure, sign up and join the fun on the beach to show support and celebrate.

Event Schedule:

09:30 – Arrival Time

10:00 – Welcome and Introductions

10:10 – Begin Breathwork + Movement

10:15 – 2-Minute Lake Plunge

10:20 – Re-integration Movement / Warm-up

10:30 – Beach Social with Food + Bev samples from Impact Kitchen + more

RSVP for chance to win prizes – total value of over $2,000 including:

@Othership.to Sauna + Ice Bath Facility Passes

@Othership.to Breathwork Annual Subscription

@CoachChrisSmits Inner Circle Training Program Membership

@RougeCare Nano – Red Light Therapy Device

@StayUnbounded Wellness Gift Bag + Galiano Retreat

@GardenOfLifeCanada Product Bundle

@BioRaw Gift Card

@Deep_Relief Prize Pack

@BoardGains.Fit Board Game

And more.

See Eventbrite for more details here – must sign-up for a chance to WIN.

For more information, please contact:

Kathy Swietochowska | The Publicist Group | 647.828.1049 | kathy@publicistgroup.com

Melissa Jovanoski | The Publicist Group | 647.330.9346 | mj@publicistgroup.com