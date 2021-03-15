VIRTUAL CITY SHRED – BADA$$ WOMEN’S EDITION

VIRTUAL CITY SHRED is BACK – BADA$$ WOMEN’S EDITION on SATURDAY March 20th at 11AM EST / 8AM PST on ZOOM.

You’re invited to for a one-hour INSPIRING & UPLIFTING sweat session led by Celebrity Trainer Hannah Eden, Founder of the HEF Training App, alongside 5 of Canada’s TOP female coaches and trainers: Fitness Motivational Coach Aisha Klass, Booty Builder at Sweat & Tonic Frances Ahn, All Day Fit’s Cassie Day, Barry’s Canada’s Hayley Beth, and Sarah The Stretch Therapist.

Join us as we celebrate ALL the incredible and dedicated bada$$ females that make up our community with an EPIC workout and chance to win awesome prizes from leading wellness brands, including Garden of Life and more.

Please let us know if you’d like to RSVP by Wednesday, March 17th, and an email will be sent the day before the event with details and access code.

EVENT DETAILS:

Sat. March 20, 2021

11AM EST / 8AM PST

Hosted on ZOOM

FREE Tickets for general public via Eventbrite here.

Not restricted to females – ALL ARE WELCOME.

@CITY_SHRED #ONECOMMUNITY

If of interest, we’d also love for you to share with your community and encourage everyone to join because we are stronger, together. If you do wish to share, please find attached assets you can use.

Looking forward to seeing you on ZOOM, and let’s SHRED.