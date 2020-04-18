Radhika Baskar Group

Asian Music Series concert, Radhika Baskar, master of the beautiful and ancient veena, is accompanied by a powerful percussion trio. Veena is a chordophone instrument from the Indian subcontinent. Radhika has a rich knowledge of carnatic music, a system of Indian classical music, frequently associated with Southern India. She is recognized for the Thanam rendition, a specific kind of improvisation in Carnatic music. 8 pm. $30, adv $20.

