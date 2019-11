Spyder Theatre Company and Crow's Theatre present a children's musical by Deborah Adelman, Elizabeth Rodriguez and Magdelys Savigne. Animals from around the world guide a spider with superpowers on a journey of self-discovery. Dec 7-8 at 11 am, 2 and 4:30 pm. $10-$20.

crowstheatre.com/whats-on/view-all/radioactive-spyder