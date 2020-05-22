Online exhibition runs to June 27. Angels And Monsters opened March 21. There was no opening reception and the exhibition, which was to close April 18, is still up. Angels and Monsters is the first instalment of a two-part exhibition which surveys Johnson’s 40 year painting career. Part one focuses on her figurative-base work with the majority of painting on exhibit dating back to the early 1980s, with a few contemporary figurative works from 2017-2018. Part two, scheduled fall 2020 will showcase Johnson’s “big sky” landscape paintings from the 1990s and 2000s.

Rae passed away Monday, May 18, succumbing to ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). She was 67 years old. The life of an artist is difficult. I believe the artist does not choose but is summoned to this vocation. And though Rae Johnson the painter is gone, she is now immortalized through her work.