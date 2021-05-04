Rage, Apathy and Satire in the Black Creative Realm

We’ll discuss rage, apathy, and satire in art as Black creators with special guest artists Abdu Ali (FIYAH!!), Ben Passmore (DAYGLOAYHOLE, Your Black Friend) and Richie Pope (Frontier #13: Fatherson). Referencing their work and life, we address the complexities of creative license within the contexts of: Blackness, punk and artistry. We’ll address:

• Dismantling the Black Excellence trope in mainstream identity politics.

• In a world saturated with performative behaviour in the context of activism what does it mean to be a Black punk?

• What does it mean to be continuously creating and contributing to a world of polarizing anecdotes of race and politics?

• The affordability of controversy in artistic expression, and more! May 10 from 3-5 pm. Pre-register https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Vcca457gSPW0p97t6dqReg

