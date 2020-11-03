Death is Elsewhere installation. The 2019 immersive video installation by acclaimed performance and video artist Ragnar Kjartansson (Icelandic, b. 1976). Panoramic in scope, the installation is comprised of a circle of seven screens. Filmed under the midnight sun in the shadow of the Laki volcano in South Iceland, the artwork surrounds visitors in a lush landscape of green grass and grey blue skies, punctuated at times by lava fields. Across this landscape, in opposition to each other, two couples move slowly, each comprised of one member of a set of twins. The couples encircle the viewer, singing in unison, repeatedly, a sad song of beauty and love. Opens Nov 7. Ongoing exhibition. To maintain appropriate physical distancing, capacity for this immersive experience is limited to 10 people at a time. For more information, and to book timed-entry tickets, visit www.ago.ca.