Toronto Railway Museum presents the next online lecture in our 2021 series, in partnership with the Aurora Historical Society. Toronto Railway Museum History Team Member Adam Peltenburg presents “Rails Through Aurora”. Adam will dive into the history of the railways through Aurora including Canadian National Railway, Ontario Northland Railway, and the Ontario, Simcoe and Huron Railway. July 21 from 7-9 pm. $10.50.

The community of Aurora has a long and storied history of railways dating back before Canada’s confederation, and it inarguably owes its existence today to the prosperity brought by railways all those years ago. This presentation will offer a comprehensive history of the railways of Aurora and its surroundings from 1853 to the present day, while also touching upon the historical context these railways existed in. It will primarily cover the important people and events involved in the construction of these railways, and what led to their eventual decline and rebirth, supported by captivating visuals including maps and photographs.

Tickets are available through the Aurora Historical Society website.