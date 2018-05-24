Raise Your Voice! Election Voting & Civic Engagement For Youth
Parliament Street Library 269 Gerrard E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2G3
Join us to share ideas about civic engagement and how you can make a difference. Learn who's who in the upcoming election, how to vote and why voting is important. Snacks and drinks will be provided. For teens aged 18-24. 4-5 pm. Free. Call the branch to register or drop-in on the day of the program.
Parliament Street Library 269 Gerrard E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2G3 View Map
