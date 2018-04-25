Raising Money-Smart Kids
Danforth Collegiate & Technical Institute 800 Greenwood, Toronto, Ontario M4J 4B7
Talk by Robin Taub, author of A Parent's Guide to Raising Money Smart Kids. Explores why it’s important to teach kids about money and offers tools for teaching kids about saving, earning, budgeting, smart spending, allowance, credit & credit cards, family philanthropy and investing. Hosted by DCTI School Council. 7 pm. Free.
Free
