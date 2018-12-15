This workshop is for parents, guardians and caretakers of children. The session explores strategies for understanding racism and racial prejudice, addressing racial bias, being accountable for problematic behaviour and building a capacity for allyship. The workshop focuses on empathy, understanding and meaningful allyship through intergenerational discourse. 1-4 pm, Dec 15. $55. eventbrite.ca/e/raising-race-conscious-kids-tickets-50450630193