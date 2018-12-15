Raising Race Conscious Kids
Centre for Social Innovation Regent Park 585 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7
This workshop is for parents, guardians and caretakers of children. The session explores strategies for understanding racism and racial prejudice, addressing racial bias, being accountable for problematic behaviour and building a capacity for allyship. The workshop focuses on empathy, understanding and meaningful allyship through intergenerational discourse. 1-4 pm, Dec 15. $55. eventbrite.ca/e/raising-race-conscious-kids-tickets-50450630193
Info
Centre for Social Innovation Regent Park 585 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7 View Map
Personal & Professional Development