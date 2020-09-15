Act for Peace! A Blue Scarf Peace Day Online Rally

September 21 is the UN International Day of Peace. We’re celebrating a day earlier with an online event. We’ll talk about the international Blue Scarf Movement for peace and hear from two special guest speakers about demilitarization, resisting the climate crisis, and building a world beyond war. We’ll also have a chance for breakout room discussion groups, and collective online actions. Join us to listen, share and take action together to build peace. Please wear a blue scarf as a symbol of peace and support for ending all wars. 2 pm.

Guest speakers:

Sophia Sidarous is an indigenous rights and environmental activist. Her activism has brought her across Canada and on the international stage speaking out about the importance of the land and Mother Earth in relation to indigenous women/girls. She is one of the 15 plaintiffs suing the Canadian government for inaction on the climate crisis.

Douglas Roche is an esteemed Canadian author, parliamentarian, diplomat and activist. He is recognized globally as a passionate and powerful advocate for social justice, global peace and peace education. He is particularly noted for his expertise and longstanding commitment to achieving nuclear disarmament.