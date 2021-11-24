Funeral for the Trees

Join us to celebrate the lives of the trees of our beloved rail corridor urban forest. If Metrolinx gets its way, these glorious trees will all be cut down in their prime – in a matter of weeks – to build the rushed and ill-considered Ontario Line above ground.

This is a goodbye that doesn’t have to happen. We can have the transit lines our city needs without destroying the remaining patches of essential forest and parkland that we desperately need in our urban centres. Metrolinx knows that and won’t explain why they’ve opted to bury our neighbourhood, instead of the line, with a plan that threatens every tree in this strip of urban forest.

To stop this needless destruction from happening, Metrolinx needs to hear from all of us.

Memorial to be held at Jimmie Simpson Park outside the playground fence. Eulogists, a choir and other commemorative activities planned.

Procession to Bruce Mackey ending at Ralph Thornton Community Center for light refreshments. Don your best funeral attire!