Global Day of Climate Action

Fridays for Future Toronto is back with a social-distanced sit in, joining youth around the globe to fight for a Green and Just Recovery. Bring a friend, a mask, and a noisemaker!

2020-09-25 @ 12:00 PM to
2020-09-25 @ 03:00 PM
 

Wellesley West and Bay Street
 

Rally
 

Community Events

