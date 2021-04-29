International Workers Day May Day Rally

Join online Saturday, May 1 at 11 am to demand decent work for all. Sound the alarm for paid sick days as well as decent wages, safe working conditions and good stable jobs for all of us.

It has never been more clear that low-wage, precarious work is a threat to our collective health and well-being.

Join this urgent action and bring your friends and co-workers.

Whether it is workers in part-time employment trying to string together multiple jobs in order to make ends meet and accidentally contracting or spreading COVID-19; or workers without paid sick days who can’t stay home from work at the first sign of symptoms because they can’t afford to lose pay; or temp agency workers being sent from one job site to another; or parents sending sick kids to school because they cannot afford to lose a day’s pay to stay home with them — a bold agenda for decent work must be central in curbing COVID now and recovering from it.

Join this online action to let every MPP know we demand action now! And if they won’t act to protect workers then we will do so ourselves, now and in the next election. https://www.15andfairness.org/international_workers_day