March for Basic Income Toronto

Join us at the Basic Income March in Toronto on Saturday, September 18, ahead of the federal election!

Meet us anytime between 1 PM and 2 PM at Nathan Phillips Square by the Toronto Sign. There you’ll get your map, sign, and program and begin the walk.

If we want a basic income, we need to show up, show your support, and be seen by the politicians and the media. Only in large numbers will our political parties decide to make basic income a priority.

To adhere to COVID guidelines, whether we get tens or thousands of people, the march will take place in small groups of 20 – 50 people socially distanced led by volunteers and heading out together shortly after arriving to keep groups small.

Waves of marchers in small groups will walk for approx 1 hour, through Yonge-Dundas and ending at Queen’s Park. Through the march, there will be several stops where you’ll participate in short talks from various speakers and activities to show the importance of Basic Income in Canada!

We ask that you try to remain distanced from fellow marchers, and wear your mask when needed!

Register here to stay up-to-date:

https://www.basicincomenow.ca/torontomarch