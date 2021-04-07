NOW MagazineAll EventsNo New Fighter Jets Candlelit Vigil

No New Fighter Jets Candlelit Vigil and Fast.  Many who are fasting on Saturday/Sunday will be attending. There will be a few speakers and live music and each attendee is invited to light a candle or a small light during the program. Many who are fasting on Saturday/Sunday will be attending. There will be a few speakers and live music and each attendee is invited to light a candle or a small light during the program. April 10 from 7-8 pm. Register https://actionnetwork.org/events/no-new-fighter-jets-online-candlelit-vigil?clear_id=true

 

Date And Time

2021-04-10 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-04-10 @ 08:00 PM
 

Registration End Date

2021-04-10
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Rally
 

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

