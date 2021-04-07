No New Fighter Jets Candlelit Vigil and Fast. Many who are fasting on Saturday/Sunday will be attending. There will be a few speakers and live music and each attendee is invited to light a candle or a small light during the program. Many who are fasting on Saturday/Sunday will be attending. There will be a few speakers and live music and each attendee is invited to light a candle or a small light during the program. April 10 from 7-8 pm. Register https://actionnetwork.org/events/no-new-fighter-jets-online-candlelit-vigil?clear_id=true