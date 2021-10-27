Global Day for Climate Justice Toronto Rally

Concerned about the “Code Red for Humanity”, 30 years of climate talk at COP with little action and the federal government’s climate pipeline plan fraud? Join a rally organized by a newly formed group of labour, climate and social justice groups and raise your voice on the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice for:

Climate Justice Now! Real Action @ COP26

November 6 at 1 pm. Queen’s Park, 110 Wellesley W. http://nov6toronto.org/demands

Featuring: Skyler Williams, Six Nations land defender from 1492 Landback Lane & Andria Babbington, president of the Toronto and York Region Labour Council.

Those that are least responsibility bear the brunt: Indigenous Peoples, Pacific-Islanders and climate refugees fleeing drought, fire and flood. Global average temperature rises of 2 degrees or more threaten to doom Africa to rises of 3.5 degrees or more.

The governments and industries most responsible have used their power to weaken already voluntary, unenforceable agreements and pushed market based “solutions”.

We demand solutions that ensure climate justice: Respect Indigenous sovereignty, Phase out fossil fuels, a Just Transition for communities and workers and Global Justice.

Speakers include and; there will be music, arts, chanting and interactive actions.

Email info@nov6toronto.org for more information or to volunteer