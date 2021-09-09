Peace March For Bangladesh People Right’s

Since 2009, Bangladesh present dictator regime to stop critics & opposition also keep power unlimited time without people mandate has been patronizing bribery & mass corruption, money laundering & transferred billions of dollars to foreign countries also doing extra judicial killing, enforced disappearances, illegal imprison, against critics & opposition also criminalized justice & administration sectors. Bangladeshi people has observed stolen elections in 2014 & 2018 without voters, there is huge allegations of vote rigging, now to control opposition & critics misusing controversial laws (digital security act) & using spyware, surveillance tools & CC Camera whole over the country, at present prison has become overcrowded with opposition and critics illegal imprisoned. Now vulnerable and victim people of Bangladesh urging International community intervention & solidarity to restore democracy & human rights for all in Bangladesh.

We have been doing campaign to avoid Bangladesh from any kinds of violence, conflict and confrontation between ruling party Government and other civil and political organization. We want to create international community awareness to support and stand for Bangladeshi people’s democracy, human rights, social justice and credible election. Our main goal is to bring sustainable peace and security in Bangladesh. We want to send peace message of solidarity and harmony to the world to protect humanity, avoid any kinds of crisis and conflict.

​Action Details:

We will be marching to Nathan Philip square, City Hall, Toronto, Canada from​ (September 27, 2021 start the march from Nathan Philip Square, City Hall, Toronto at 11:30am) ​ there will be marching toward the Ontario Provincial Legislative assembly, Canada. This will be a Peace march for the Bangladeshi people for democracy, human rights and social justice. We will speak, distribute leaflets, talk, and call for solidarity and support for the vulnerable and victims of oppression in Bangladesh.