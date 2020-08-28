Rally to fix TTC crowding

Our buses are overcrowded. We need more TTC service NOW to ensure a #SafeSeptember on transit.

But Premier Ford wants to cut bus routes, privatize them with companies like Uber, and charge more for longer trips. This will mean higher fares and less service, especially in neighbourhoods where more racialized and working class residents live.

Join the rally at MPP Vijay Thanigasalam’s office to demand permanent provincial transit funding without conditions, so riders get enough service on buses, streetcars, and subways!

https://act.ttcriders.ca/sept12rally

HOW TO GET THERE:

The rally will happen in the parking lot behind MPP Vijay Thanigasalam’s office at 8130 Sheppard Ave. East, the Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Transportation.

ACCESSIBILITY INFORMATION:

* This event will not be a march. We will have several chairs available to sit in.

*Bring a mask and hand sanitizer. Extra masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

*Bring sunscreen and water!

*Single-use Presto tickets will be available.

*For any accessibility needs or more information contact: info@ttcriders.ca.