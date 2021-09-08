COVID-19

Sep 8, 2021

Toronto Animal Rights March

March to raise awareness about animal exploitation and demand respect for their rights. Meet at the north-east corner of Christie Pits Park, (noon-1 pm) for the welcoming ceremony, followed by march to Nathan Phillips Square for the closing ceremony.  Sep 18 from noon-3 pm. 750 Bloor W. http://www.torontoanimalrightsmarch.org

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Sat, Sep 18th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
to 03:00 PM

Location
750 Bloor Street West, Toronto, Christie Pits Park

Event Types
Rally

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

