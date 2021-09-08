Toronto Animal Rights March

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
March to raise awareness about animal exploitation and demand respect for their rights. Meet at the north-east corner of Christie.
March to raise awareness about animal exploitation and demand respect for their rights. Meet at the north-east corner of Christie Pits Park, (noon-1 pm) for the welcoming ceremony, followed by march to Nathan Phillips Square for the closing ceremony. Sep 18 from noon-3 pm. 750 Bloor W. http://www.torontoanimalrightsmarch.org
Event Price - Free