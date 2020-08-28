Toronto Sign Lighting & Solidarity March TORONTO – BELARUS

On Sunday, Aug 30, the famous TORONTO sign near the City Hall will be lit up in white-red-white colours in solidarity with the people of Belarus. Help support this initiative and march in solidarity through the streets of our city!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1168172703567701

Bring with you:

– Belarusian white-red-white flags; Canadian flags; your own national flag

– Posters

– Fully charged cell phones with a flashlight

Schedule:

– 6:30 pm: gathering at Nathan Phillips Square (100 Queen St West)

– 6:45-7:30 pm: photo op and the march of solidarity Toronto – Belarus (Nathan Phillips Sq – Queen St – University Ave – Front St – Bay St – Nathan Phillips Square);

– 7:30-7:45 pm: brief performance of the Belarusian Canadian folk group “Javarovy Ludzi” at Nathan Phillips Sq in support of the fired employees of the Janka Kupala National Theater in Minsk

– 7:45 – 8 pm: general photo with the TORONTO sign