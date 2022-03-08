Wage Peace

“Those who love peace must learn to organize as effectively as those who love war.” (MLK Jr)

We are Rehumanize Toronto, the Canadian chapter of Rehumanize International. Our mission is to affirm life as we believe all people deserve to live free of violence.

We invite you to join us at our anti-imperialist, anti-war, pro-peace rally.

When: March 19th, 2022, at 1 pm.

Where: Consulate General of the Russian Federation (60 St Clair Ave E, Toronto, ON M4T 1N5)

From Russia and Ukraine to Yemen and Syria, now is the time to mobilize for peace. If you are interested in partnering with us, please contact your members and reach out to us.

Our website and social media are linked below.

https://rehumanizeto.weebly.com/

https://www.instagram.com/rehumanizeto/

Contact:

Rosalyn Mitchell/Jake Perreria

RehumanizeTO (Co-Directors)

(416) 278-7522

rehumanizeto@gmail.com