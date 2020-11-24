Women Won’t Forget December 6 Vigil

NOW MagazineAll EventsWomen Won’t Forget December 6 Vigil

31st Anniversary of the Montreal Massacre. Join in a day of remembrance for women murdered by men. Virtual vigil Dec 6 at 6 pm. Vigil consists of a Native healing ceremony, speakers, and musical and spoken word performances.  https://www.womenwontforget.org

From 1 pm to 7 pm there will be an installation at Philosopher’s Walk
South side of Bloor, West of Avenue Road. You can come and walk through the installation at your own pace.

National Day of Action and Remembrance on Violence Against Women.

