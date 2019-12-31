Rambunctious New Year's Eve Bash

Ring in the New Year over a memorable night of inspired French cuisine at Lapinou, Toronto’s new neo-bistro and wine bar. Guests can enjoy a specifically curated set menu with Lapinou signature dishes. What's more, carefully selected champagne and wine pairings will also be available. Toronto brass ensemble Little Rambunctious will be performing live from 8:00 pm onwards. The new year will be kicked off with a midnight champagne toast. 5-11 pm. $95-$125.