Peter MacKendrick Community Gallery Artscape Wychwood Barns, 601 Christie, ste 177, Toronto, Ontario

Sonnet 60: Solo Art Show, Nov 14-16, opening 6-10 pm Nov 14. Artist salon 7-10 pm Nov 15, featuring readings, poetry and performance, with Randi Helmers and special guests: Rob Clutton, Viv Moore, Earl Pastko, Stephan Droege, Marsha Coffey, Aubrey Jolly and The Parahumans.

