Randi Helmers
Peter MacKendrick Community Gallery Artscape Wychwood Barns, 601 Christie, ste 177, Toronto, Ontario
Sonnet 60: Solo Art Show, Nov 14-16, opening 6-10 pm Nov 14. Artist salon 7-10 pm Nov 15, featuring readings, poetry and performance, with Randi Helmers and special guests: Rob Clutton, Viv Moore, Earl Pastko, Stephan Droege, Marsha Coffey, Aubrey Jolly and The Parahumans.
Info
Peter MacKendrick Community Gallery Artscape Wychwood Barns, 601 Christie, ste 177, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Art