Indigo Books hosts author Randy Rush as he talks about 13 Billion To One, his rags-to-riches memoir of winning $50 million in the lottery and bringing a notorious con artist to justice.

August 14 at 7 pm ET. Free. Live on Instagram @indigo

 

2020-08-14 @ 07:00 PM
08:00 PM
 

Anywhere
 

Online Event
 

Seminar or Talk
 

Books
 
 

