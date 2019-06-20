Raphaël Zarka & Christian Hidaka

Peter’s Proscenium – immersive painting and sculptural installation, Jun 20-Aug 18, reception 7-9 pm Jun 20; artist talk 2 pm Jun 23. Free.

For Peter’s Proscenium, Hidaka and Zarka consider the gallery as a site of intellectual reflection where ideas and thoughts are distilled, creating a site-specific painting and sculpture installation investigating space and perspective. Inspired by the original architecture of gallery – the repurposed library of a former elementary school – the artists’ vision derives from their awareness of a concealed archway and proscenium now hidden by the renovations.