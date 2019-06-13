RASC Astronomy Convention

The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada and the American Association of Variable Star Observers is hosting an Astronomy convention at York University the week of Father's Day (June 13-16). There will be free events open to the public, planetarium shows, viewing the stars through York's large telescopes, tours of David Dunlop Observatory, and pay-to-attend talks about space exploration, astronomy and science.

You can get more information at rascga2019.ca