Rastafest is Canada’s largest celebration of Rastafarian heritage and culture. The festival is a multi-disciplined, family fun event highlighting different aspects of the Rastafari culture. The festival draws from the rich and diverse Rastafarian lifestyle, culture, and history. Activities include music, dance, ancestral drumming, arts/crafts market place, Ital food cuisine, children/youth activities and live concert. Aug 18 & 19. See website for details.