Rastafest
Black Creek Pioneer Village – North Property 7060 Jane, Toronto, Ontario
Rastafest is Canada’s largest celebration of Rastafarian heritage and culture. The festival is a multi-disciplined, family fun event highlighting different aspects of the Rastafari culture. The festival draws from the rich and diverse Rastafarian lifestyle, culture, and history. Activities include music, dance, ancestral drumming, arts/crafts market place, Ital food cuisine, children/youth activities and live concert. Aug 18 & 19. See website for details.
Info
Black Creek Pioneer Village – North Property 7060 Jane, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Critics' Picks
Outdoor
Music
Festivals
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul