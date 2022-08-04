Raven, Riot Act

This year, RAVEN is set to hit the road once more where they will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their iconic record Wiped Out and treating their fans by playing the album in full during each show. Joining RAVEN on the tour will be Riot Act, who will perform a Riot repertoire from their classic era (1977-1982).

October 14 at 7:30 pm. $25. Lee’s Palace, 529 Bloor West. ticketweb.ca.