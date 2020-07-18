Clay art exhibition at the Gardiner Museum.

Raw clay is emerging as a compelling medium for contemporary art, taking on new relevance as conversations around identity, visibility, and survival on our planet develop. Raw clay speaks to primal themes like the land, the body, and memory; clay reaffirms our essential connection to the earth. As digital screens come to dominate our vision and disconnect us from an increasingly threatened environment, clay takes on a critical role in resisting our withdrawal into the virtual.

Four new installations by leading artists working with unfired clay – Cassils, Magdolene Dykstra, Azza El Siddique and Linda Swanson – invite you to discover new possibilities in an ancient medium. The artworks on display are all in flux and will transform throughout the exhibition. March 5-October 25, 2020.

https://www.gardinermuseum.on.ca/event/raw/